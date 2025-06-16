Phillies top Marlins 5-2 in opener of four-game series

Trea Turner hit a leadoff homer and added two singles as the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Max Kepler also went deep and Alec Bohm had two hits and two RBIs for the Phillies.

Rookie Mick Abel (2-0) threw five innings of one-run ball in his fourth major league start. The 23-year-old right-hander scattered three hits and struck out three. Orion Kerkering closed with a perfect ninth for his first career save.

Kepler snapped a 1-all tie with a solo blast in the fourth. He drove a slider from Miami starter Sandy Alcántara into the seats in right field for his ninth of the season.

Turner's RBI single in the seventh made it 3-1 before Miami narrowed the deficit on a sacrifice fly Agustín Ramírez in the eighth.

Philadelphia padded its lead in the ninth on Bohm's two-run single.

Alcántara (3-8) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner struck out five, moving past Josh Johnson for second on the Marlins' career strikeout list with 834.

Turner hit the second pitch of the game over the wall in center. It was Turner's 18th career leadoff homer and second this season.

Miami tied it on Connor Norby's RBI single in the second.

Marlins' centerfielder Dane Myers exited in the third after he was drilled in the left elbow by a 95-mph fastball from Abel during his plate appearance in the second.

Key moment

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott dove and caught a line drive by Xavier Edwards with the bases loaded and two outs to end the second.

Key stat

The Phillies have scored 56 runs in the first inning, second in the major leagues behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who began Monday with 58.

Up next

LHP Jesús Luzardo (6-2, 4.23 ERA) will start for the Phillies on Tuesday. The Marlins will go with RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.61)