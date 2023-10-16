Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: NLCS Game 1 lineups

What fans can expect for Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 1 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a few days off following their win over the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, the Phillies will be back in action on Monday night.

The Phillies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch is at 8:07 p.m.

Here's the Phillies' lineup for Game 1:

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

3B Alec Bohm

2B Bryson Stott

C J.T. Realmuto

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Brandon Marsh

CF Johan Rojas

RHP Zack Wheeler

The Phillies are rolling with the usual lineup they've used when facing right-handed batters this postseason.

Philadelphia will have a tough matchup in Game 1 against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. The South Jersey native who played high school baseball at Bishop Eustace went 17-9 and had a 3.47 ERA in the regular season. He's 2-0 in two playoff games with a 3.18 ERA.

The Phillies' lineup has a limited sample size of at-bats against Gallen. Bryce Harper, who had a massive NLDS, is 4 for 12 against Gallen with one double and three strikeouts.

Kyle Schwarber is the only Phillie in the lineup to homer against Gallen. He's 1 for 7 against the righty in seven at-bats.

Schwarber, who had a career-high 47 homers in the regular season, has yet to go the yard in the playoffs but that could change on Monday night. His stats through two playoff series look similar to last year and he could heat up in the NLCS.

Some hitters in Arizona's lineup have had success against Wheeler, but the righty has been dominant in two playoff starts for the Phillies. Wheeler is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two games this postseason.

Here's the Diamondbacks lineup for Game 1: