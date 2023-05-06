Phillies, Sixers fans show out for Friday night's Boston doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philly faithful are showing up and showing out Friday. It is getting crowded with a lot of red and blue.

And what a lineup. All this happening on Cinco de Mayo and fans are ready to party and beat Boston.

"Let's go Phillies!"

Bryce Harper is back for more bedlam at the bank.

"Let's go Sixers!"

And the 76ers and MVP Joel Embiid is getting fans fired up in South Philly for a Friday night Boston doubleheader.

"It's gonna be like dynamite down there," Jimmy Haynes said.

"Bryce is back hopefully Phillies can pull off a win tonight against Boston," Jon Dougherty said. "LA is in the past let's focus on Boston. The Sixers, Embiid, Game 2 was alright. Game 3 he's gonna come back with a vengeance."

Fans started tailgating early as the 76ers try to go up 2-1 over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Phillies opened a 3-game series against the Red Sox.

We found a lonely Boston fan outside the Citizen's Bank Park Friday afternoon.

"No problem coming in here in Philadelphia and getting two wins tonight no problem," Chris Alphen said. "Well this is a tough city, but Boston is just as tough."

Boston fans are throwing out some tough talk in Philly ahead of a Boston doubleheader tonight. @Phillies vs @RedSox and @sixers vs @celtics. Hear how Philly fans respond at 6 on @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/Mdye3quYFU — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) May 5, 2023

But these fans in the city have their own message. Showing the grit and real Philly pride.

"This is a part of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection," Diane Hamilton Mitchell said. "People are coming out supporting the 76ers, keeping it real."

It's a beat Boston kind of night.

"I think we doing it. We doing it," Walter Murray said. "We're finally doing it."

"Embiid gets his trophy tonight, how exciting is that and then we get to go celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the Phillies," Lauren Kraynak said. "Wooo taco Friday."

The group of tailgaters is ready to head inside and we are hoping it's a long drive back for all the Boston fans.