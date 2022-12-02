Rays sign former Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Zach Eflin era in Philadelphia is reportedly over. The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night signed Eflin to a three-year, $40 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Eflin declined his $15 million mutual option with the Phillies last month to become a free agent.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the signing. The New York Post's Joel Sherman was first with the contract details.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Eflin contract is the "biggest free agent contract."

Eflin endured another frustrating season with knee injuries, but he was able to come back in time to help the Phillies out as a reliever in September and in the postseason. He quickly established himself as a weapon for manager Rob Thomson.

In seven regular-season appearances out of the bullpen, Eflin held hitters to a .148 average and allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings.

Eflin played a key part in the Phillies' postseason run too, allowing four runs in 10 2/3 innings out of the 'pen. He struck out 12 batters and walked two and posted a 3.38 ERA. He also saved the Phils' clinching game in the National League Wild Card Series.

He finishes his Phillies career with a career 4.49 ERA with 127 games and 115 starts.

The Phillies acquired Eflin as part of the Jimmy Rollins trade in 2014.