Phillies pause contract extension with Aaron Nola

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team and Aaron Nola have pressed pause on a contract extension. Both sides agreed to pick up the conversation at the end of the season.

Nola, who turns 30 on June 4, is coming off an excellent 2022 season that saw him pitch in the postseason for the first time.

The right-handed starter posted a 3.25 ERA in 32 regular-season starts with a 0.96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts, a National League-leading 1.3 bases on balls per nine innings pitched and a major-league leading 8.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

He led all major league pitchers in fWAR with 6.3 and was fourth in the majors in bWAR with 6.

The Phillies selected Nola with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

March 25, 2023

