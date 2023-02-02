Phillies equipment heading to Florida for spring training

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Excitement is building for the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII matchup, but Philadelphia sports fans are also gearing up for Phillies spring training.

Last season brought so much excitement to the city despite falling two games short of winning the World Series back in November.

The late postseason run left fans with just a few months before the team geared up for spring training.

The Phillies are loading up trucks with equipment and items needed in Clearwater, Florida to help them make another postseason run.

CBS News Philadelphia got an inside look at the Phillies locker room where bags are packed, boxes have been sealed and are ready to be packed up to hit the road.

Front office workers will take the items out to the truck Thursday and take the 1,000 mile journey to Clearwater.

Here's a list of what the Phillies are bringing with them to Bay Clear Park, which is their spring training home.

The Phillies equipment manager says while they may be getting ready for spring training right now it's all about the Eagles. Everything but the players will be on the the truck Thursday.

The first official workout for Phillies pitchers and catchers on Feb. 16. The full squad will be in Clearwater on Feb. 21.