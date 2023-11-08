Preston Mattingly, Brian Barber earn promotions with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Brian Barber and Preston Mattingly added assistant general manager to their titles with the Phillies.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Wednesday announced Barber and Mattingly both received promotions.

Barber will remain in charge of overseeing the amateur draft, while Mattingly will continue to lead player development.

"Brian and Preston have done a tremendous job for us in leading our amateur scouting and player development departments, respectively," Dombrowski said in a statement. "Our minor league talent has continued to progress because of the hard work of Brian and Preston and their staffs. Both Brian and Preston will continue to lead their respective departments while growing within our organization."

The Phillies first hired Barber in October 2019. In his time overseeing the MLB draft, the Phillies have drafted four of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects: pitchers Andrew Painter and Mick Abel, outfielder Justin Crawford and third baseman/shortstop Aidan Miller.

Dombrowski picked Mattingly as the Phils' director of player development in September 2021. Last season, the Phillies saw prospects Johan Rojas and Orion Kerkering make their major league debuts, with Kerkering climbing from Low A to the majors.

Both Rojas and Kerkering made the Phillies' postseason roster.

Mattingly is the son of former New York Yankees great Don Mattingly.

Barber and Mattingly weren't the only members of the Phillies' front office to receive promotions.

The Phils also promoted Derrick Chung to director of international scouting, Edwin Soto to assistant director of player development and Connor Betbeze was named assistant director of amateur scouting. Sal Agostinelli is now in a senior advisor of international scouting role.