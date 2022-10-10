Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night.

From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.

"Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said. "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players."

At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds of fans came together for a celebrity bartending event for the Darren Daulton Foundation Sunday. The proceeds go to those suffering from brain tumors.

Former Phillie pitcher Danny Jackson played with Daulton. He was on the 1993 team that went to the World Series.

He has the bling to prove it and knows about the pressure.

"It's going to be a tough road you know because it always is," Jackson said. "The further you go in the playoffs, the tougher it gets mentally."

Tommy Greene was also a pitcher on the '93 team and knows the stress the team is under.

"We're getting hot in the right time," Greene said. "Like I said we're trending. We're better and we've come out of a good series where we won two pretty close games."

And those close games are what's keeping fans connected.

"People can be divided on so many issues that sports is something everyone can connect with," Carroll said.

Fans said they're pumped to watch the Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves next week.