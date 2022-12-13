Phillies' last surviving "Whiz Kid" Curt Simmons dies at 93

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Phillies great is no longer with us.

Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 "Whiz Kids" team, died Tuesday at his home in Ambler, Pa., the team announced in a news release.

Simmons was 93 years old.

The iconic Phillies "Whiz Kids" team, full of young players, won the National League pennant before falling in four games to the New York Yankees in the World Series. Other young stars included Robin Roberts and Richie Ashburn.

Simmons missed part of the 1950 season, including the World Series, due to his service in the National Guard during the Korean War. His military service also kept him out of the entire 1951 season.

Described as "one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history," Simmons had a 115-110 Phillies record, pitching 109 complete games with 18 shutouts. He had a 3.66 ERA through 325 games, 263 of them starts.

Curt Simmons poses for a photo in March 1953. The lefty was part of the 1950 Phillies "Whiz Kid" team, missing the World Series to serve in the Korean War. His military service also caused him to miss the 1951 season. Bettmann via Getty Images

Among Phillies pitchers, Simmons is fifth all-time in wins and innings, pitching 1,939.2 innings.

He made the 1952, 1953 and 1957 All-Star teams with the Phillies, starting the Midsummer Classic twice, the Phillies said.

Simmons was born May 19, 1929 in Egypt, Pa., graduating from Whitehall High School, where he led the team to three straight Lehigh Valley championships. In 1945, as part of the Coplay American Legion team, he played in the Pennsylvania American Legion All-Star Game at Shibe Park and the East-West American Legion All-Star Game at the Polo Grounds.

His manager in the contest was none other than Babe Ruth.

Simmons pitched 20 years in the MLB, and was on the Phillies from 1947-1950 and 1952-1960. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and California Angels.

Simmons started two games for the 1964 World Series champion Cardinals, who beat the Yankees in seven games.

Simmons is survived by his two sons, Timothy and Thomas, and daughter Susan. Simmons' wife of 60 years, Dorothy, died in 2012.

Simmons was on the Phillies Wall of Fame

In 1993, Simmons was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame. He aslo made the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1969 and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.