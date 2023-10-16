Phillies Phever takes over Maris Grove Senior Living Community in Glen Mills

Some of the Phillies' most seasoned fans celebrate ahead of the NLCS with pep rally

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) -- It was a sea of red Monday afternoon at Maris Grove Senior Living Community in Glen Mills.

"The Phillies are so exciting this year. They were exciting last year, but this year is just incredibly exciting," said Robert Gross, a resident at Maris Grove.

Hundreds of senior citizens waved their rally towels as the Phillies got ready to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Organizers said the pep rally was a fun way to get residents hyped up.

"We have 1,700 residents that live here, so we are always looking for ways to be able to celebrate things in this type of lifestyle. Residents love to do things like this," Chad Couture, associate executive director at Maris Grove, said.

Among the crowd was 92-year-old Helen Hough, who came dressed for the occasion with a light-up Phillies ball cap and Phillies sneakers.

92-year-old Helen Hough's signature Phillies sneakers CBS Philadelphia

"Being a Phillies fan and you know, it's a treat for me. This is the first time I've been out of my apartment since June. I'm under some hospice care and all that stuff, but I'm happy, I'm alive," she said.

Phillies fans are confident the team can pull out a win.

"The Phillies are not going to lose tonight. The Phillies are going to go into overtime. They're going to go into the 10th round," Hough said. "Once they go into overtime a lot of the time it's a big help. They can sort of come to life again."

Larry Shenk is considered the resident historian.

He said he was vice president of Phillies public relations from 1964 to 2007.

Larry Shenk gives insight into the Phillies advantage over the Diamondbacks. CBS Philadelphia

"We're playing good baseball, so is Arizona. They're young. They have nothing to lose," Shenk said. "We have experience. Experience usually takes over in the postseason like this."

Fans said they'll support the team no matter what the outcome of the game.