Meet Larry Shenk, the former longtime Phillies director of public relations hoping for another World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies make their push for a world championship, one special fan has been closely watching the games from a Delaware County retirement community. He's considered Philadelphia Phillies royalty.

Known as "The Baron," Larry Shenk is a former longtime public relations director for the Phillies. He started working for the team in the 1960s.

Shenk is a living breathing encyclopedia of America's past-time and the Phillies.

"You go back to Jim McKay and Wide World of Sports," Shenk said. "The thrill of victory and agony of defeat. I've experienced a lot of that."

Shenk joined the Phillies as director of public relations in 1964.

Shenk was with the team during the Phillies' move from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park, covering the World Series Champions in 1980 before retiring in 2007.

"When we won the World Series in 80, we had 65,000 people at Veterans Stadium," Shenk said. "That was loud. But I don't remember the loudness we have at Citizens Bank Park."

Shenk wrote a book in 2014 about his time working for the team and spoke to CBS Philadelphia's Ukee Washington.

Shenk told CBS Philadelphia in 2014 that he wanted to share his memories of the organization because he worked with the Phillies for 50 years.

Now, he lives in a retirement community and is still passionate about the team he loves.

"This team is amazing," Shenk said. "They can drive you crazy. They can score four runs in the blink of an eyelash. Then go five innings without doing anything but they are resilient."

Shenk said he wants another World Series.

"I think the city deserves it. The players deserve it and they can do it," he said.

But no matter how this Red October plays out, he considers himself lucky to be a part of the Phillies' history.

"We have a rich history," Shenk said. "Yes we only won two World Series but we've been around for 133 years. We've had some Hall of Fame players. We got some great performances and it's my life. I'm fortunate."

Fortunate, indeed.