Phillies fans make their way to Atlanta for the start of the NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October resumes Saturday night for the Phillies. The team is in Atlanta to take on the Braves in the division series and lots of fans have decided to join them down South.

Some say they're going to the game because of fate others are still wishing fate steps in.

All we can say is there's a lot of Phillies fans whether they'll be at the game or not heading to Atlanta.

"Once they won it was kind of electric at our house and we got to get to go," Gavin Moore from Conshohocken said.

Some say it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Put it this way, we could've probably paid for tickets for the whole series at Atlanta for what it would've cost to buy the Phillies tickets," John Debrigida from Conshohocken said.

While that's certainly true for Moore and his stepdad Debrigida, seeing the Phillies for game one of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves is also a little bit of fate.

"Actually we coach and he plays for a local team that's run by Dom Brown, a former Phillies player. So we have strong ties to the Phillies community," Debrigida said.

You see a trip to the peach city was already planned for the two well before this happened.

Moore is set to play in a baseball tournament near Atlanta, which he'll still do on Sunday. But on Saturday they're repping their team in enemy territory.

Philadelphia International says no extra flights were added for the playoff series.

Still, 18 flights are bound for Atlanta Friday alone and we spotted they were all on time.

"You're going where? Oh, oh it was just a build up and we were like oh my god. Get all the red out so we're packed with red," Kass Russo from Ocean City said.

Sporting a Phillies cap Russo is also going to Atlanta but not to go to the game instead she'll be at her cousin's wedding.

"It starts at 6 o'clock, same time is the game, so this is gonna be funny," Russo said.

The game plan? Well, we hate to break it to cousin Tom, but Russo says she may have her phone out watching the game.

"I'll be cheering Phils and like looking at the wedding, but my heart's gonna be the game," Russo said. "What can I say? I wish I could go to the game."

For those still thinking about heading to Atlanta, AAA said if you're looking at airline tickets, look to fly out or into other airports. You may find cheaper prices.