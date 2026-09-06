How Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies honored a 5-year-old who battled cancer

The Philadelphia Phillies held their 10th annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, giving children and families affected by cancer an unforgettable experience.

The team partnered with Nemours Children's Health to honor the children and their families before and during the game, which included some of the kids lining up on the field, as well as two others getting the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. One of the kids also got the opportunity to sing the national anthem.

One kid who was honored may have received the biggest surprise of them all.

Delaware's Jeremiah Lee met Bryce Harper. The 5-year-old was also able to hit a ceremonial home run and round the bases with the Phillies star.

"It was huge. Today was huge for us," said Rashid Lee, Jeremiah's father.

It was an emotional moment for Jeremiah and his parents, who described a difficult journey for their son. It started when Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer after a mass was found on his kidney. But after treatments that included chemotherapy, Jeremiah is now cancer-free.

"I think his energy and his personality is what helped us more, but we were devastated at first," Jeremiah's mom, Briani Lee, said.

The Lee family didn't expect to be honored this way while there son was battling cancer, but they said the day helped lift their spirits after experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

"Bryce Harper himself speaking to my son, it was huge," Rashid Lee said. "Just knowing we went through something tough and something good came out."

Many Phillies fans in attendance for the game wore a yellow hat and yellow T-shirt to show their support for the children and their families.

As for the Lee family, they said that support is one thing they'll remember the most.