How to get your hands on a Phillies poster from Visit Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Visit Philadelphia is distributing thousands of cheer card posters to help Phillies fans show their team spirit headed into Opening Day and the new season.
Street teams will distribute the cheer cards around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex during the Phillies' first three home games of the season.
Cheer cards will also be available for the first couple weeks of the season at 13 bars, restaurants, businesses, attractions and events throughout the region, including Dock Street Brewery South, Live! Casino & Hotel, McGillin's Olde Ale House, Peddler's Village, Reading Terminal Market, Victory Brewing and many more.