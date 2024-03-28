How to get your hands on a Phillies poster from Visit Philadelphia

"It's killing me": Phillies fans eager for Opening Day after rain postpones start of season

"It's killing me": Phillies fans eager for Opening Day after rain postpones start of season

"It's killing me": Phillies fans eager for Opening Day after rain postpones start of season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Visit Philadelphia is distributing thousands of cheer card posters to help Phillies fans show their team spirit headed into Opening Day and the new season.

Street teams will distribute the cheer cards around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex during the Phillies' first three home games of the season.

READ MORE: 4-year-old Nemours patient to throw out ceremonial first pitch for Phillies-Braves Opening Day game

Cheer cards will also be available for the first couple weeks of the season at 13 bars, restaurants, businesses, attractions and events throughout the region, including Dock Street Brewery South, Live! Casino & Hotel, McGillin's Olde Ale House, Peddler's Village, Reading Terminal Market, Victory Brewing and many more.

See the full list of sites here.