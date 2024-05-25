Bryce Harper ejected as league-leading Phillies lose for 1st time in 6 games, fall to Rockies 3-2

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief

(CBS/AP) -- The league-leading Philadelphia Phillies lost their first game since May 16 as Bryce Harper was ejected in the first inning of an eventual 3-2, extra-inning loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Facing Rockies starter Ty Blach, Harper appeared to take issue with a pitch thrown low on an 0-1 count that was called a strike by home plate umpire Brian Walsh, bringing the count to 0-2.

Harper then swung at and missed a curveball to strike out and end the inning, and dropped his bat and threw his helmet.

The two-time NL MVP said something to Walsh and immediately was ejected.

Harper and Phillies manager Rob Thomson argued to no avail following Harper's 21st big league ejection. Harper had called a timeout after the 0-1 pitch, a borderline sinker that appeared to be low and inside.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper argues with second base umpire Vic Carpazza, right, as manager Rob Thomson, back right, listens after Harper was ejected for arguing after striking out to end the top of the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

"I wasn't really that upset," Harper said. "Obviously, I spiked my helmet, but that was a frustration from the call. And then I just kind of asked him, 'Hey, wait, that was a strike, but where do you have it?' I just wanted to have a conversation with you.

"Again, didn't cuss and scream or anything really big. That's kind of it. I'm not trying to get thrown out of the first inning in Colorado, obviously. So it's a bummer, man. I could have doubled in the gap or homered, and the game's changed, right?"

Harper is hitting .279 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a .929 OPS.

"What led to the ejection was that Bryce Harper was clearly upset about the pitches," crew chief Vic Carapazza told a pool reporter. "Brian gave him a long leash. He kept him in the game, and Bryce just kept arguing balls and strikes. At the end of the day, equipment violation is basically a big warning. and if you continue to talk about pitches, then Brian had to handle it."

Third baseman Alec Bohm moved to first in place of Harper, left fielder Whit Merrifield switched to third and Johan Rojas entered in center and Cristian Pache moved from center to left.

The Phillies were up over the league-worst Rockies going into the bottom of the ninth, when Jacob Stallings hit a home run to tie the game. Then in the bottom of the eleventh, Ezequiel Tovar had a game-winning single, his fourth hit of the game.

The Phillies still have the highest winning percentage in MLB at .712 and are on a historic start to the season. Their record fell to 37-15 after Friday's loss.