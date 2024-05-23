8 fun stats from the Philadelphia Phillies' historic start to 2024 season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies have won 36 of their first 50 games to start the season, a franchise record after 50 games. The 36-14 start is the best in the franchise's 142-year history.
Philadelphia is on a stretch the franchise has not experienced since 1895 before the American League was even formed and the World Series was even in consideration.
Here are eight fun stats from the Phillies' historic 36-14 start and the 28-6 stretch the team is on.
- The Phillies are the first National League team to start 36-14 or better since the 1998 Braves and the first major league team to start 36-14 or better since the 2001 Seattle Mariners
- The 36-14 start is the best 50-game start in the club's 142-year history, surpassing the 35-15 start in 1976 and 1993
- The Phillies have either won or tied in each of the last 15 series, the longest such streak in a single season in franchise history. The longest streak in which the Phillies won or tied a series is 19 from August 1983 to April 1984
- The Phillies are 28-6 since April 15, the first time the franchise has won 28 of 34 games since 1895. They haven't had a 29-6 stretch since 1892
- The Phillies are 103-59 in their last 162 games dating back to May 26, 2023, the best record in baseball
- Philadelphia is 35-15 against American League opponents over its last 50 games
- The last time the Phillies were 22 games over .500 at any point of the season was at the end of the 2011 season when they were 102-60 to end that historic season
- The Phillies are seeking a sweep of seven of their first 12 opponents — the last time they accomplished that was in August and September 1977 when the team won 101 games