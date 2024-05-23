8 fun stats from the Philadelphia Phillies' historic start to 2024 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies have won 36 of their first 50 games to start the season, a franchise record after 50 games. The 36-14 start is the best in the franchise's 142-year history.

Philadelphia is on a stretch the franchise has not experienced since 1895 before the American League was even formed and the World Series was even in consideration.

Here are eight fun stats from the Phillies' historic 36-14 start and the 28-6 stretch the team is on.