Philadelphia Phillies' hot start to the 2024 season by the numbers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in baseball at the quarter point of the MLB season.

Forty-one games into the 2024 season, the Phillies are 28-13 and have a two-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division race on Monday ahead of a four-game series against the New York Mets.

Here's more on the Phillies at the quarter point of the season by the numbers.

55

Let's start with the No. 55 — maybe the most impressive number for the Phillies so far. That's the number worn by Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez.

Suarez is 7-0, and the only seven-game winner in the majors.

Suarez's 1.50 ERA is second in the league, only trailing Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. Suarez has been the best of an incredible starting rotation and Gregg Murphy of the Phillies' Radio Network said it's why they're winning.

Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez reacts to getting water tossed on him following the baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, April 16, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 5-0. Chris Szagola / AP

"This is as good of a start as the Phillies have had through a quarter of a season since 1993 and it just feels like every time they go out there, they have a chance to win because the guy on the mound gives them a chance to win," Murphy said.

62

At the quarter point of the season, the Phillies have a positive run differential of 62, which ranks second in the majors only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies' rotation has been excellent, but the entire lineup — from Kyle Schwarber to Brandon Marsh, and even Nick Castellanos lately, have been producing.

Collectively, the Phillies are posting an OPS — which is on-base percentage, plus slugging percentage — of 760, which is also good for second overall.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates scoring with teammates during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 12 in Miami. Getty Images

"There's no easy outs in this lineup and there won't be for the rest of this year," Murphy said. "And that's why prolonged losing streaks are probably not something we're going to see this year because guys are going to be clicking to win ball games."

49

Through 41 games, the Phillies have recorded 49 steals, which ranks fourth in the majors.

The Phils have only been caught stealing 10 times as a whole.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 11: Johan Rojas #18 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides safely into second base against Otto Lopez #61 of the Miami Marlins during the third inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 11, 2024 in Miami. Getty Images

They're led by Trea Turner, Bryson Stott and Johan Rojas, who have 29 of those 49 steals.

The speed has been an important element added to an already impressive offensive unit.