Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury

CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.

Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run.

Jonathan India - Cincinnati Reds (8)

pic.twitter.com/ctjGtdoJiB — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 16, 2022

There was no immediate word on the severity of Marsh's injury.

Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.

Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.

It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.