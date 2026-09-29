Philadelphia Phillies begin best-of-three NL Wild Card Series in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Atlanta has gone 52-29 at home and 94-68 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Philadelphia has gone 45-36 on the road and 88-74 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

Betting line

Braves -203, Phillies +165; over/under is 6 1/2 runs.

Top performers

Matt Olson has 34 doubles, 41 home runs and 93 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 9 for 39 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 45 home runs while slugging .503. Bryson Stott is 13 for 34 with eight doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games

Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Injuries

Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (side), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Bryce Elder: 15-Day IL (knee), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Jonathan Bowlan: day-to-day (groin), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (oblique), Felix Reyes: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)