Phillies team up with South Jersey company to introduce high school students to careers in the trades

Any trip to a ballpark comes with a lot of anticipation for some teenagers. But Jeremayah Maniero was not stoked about a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

He was happy about the learning opportunity about the skilled trades — hands-on types of jobs. It's something he's interested in.

"I just don't see it as a point in my life where I can sit at a desk all day," Maniero, a 17-year-old student at Liguori Academy in Philadelphia, said.

This is the third year the Phillies partnered with Nest, an integrated facilities management company from South Jersey, to host the Skilled Trades All-Star Program. They introduced 23 students from Liguori Academy to careers in the trades Tuesday, showing them how they factor into prepping and running the ballpark.

"All those events need labor that helps make those events impactful," Nest CEO Rob Almond said.

The students were treated to lunch in the afternoon, with a visit from the Phillie Phanatic. They got to learn about building services, electrical and even met with the grounds crew during the morning session.

"When you think of the trades, you think of HVAC, electrical, plumbing," Almond said, "but landscaping is just as reputable."

Maniero's favorite part of Tuesday's trip was seeing the carpentry shop.

"Personally, I like that kind of variety," he said.

There's a shortage in the skilled trades right now, Almond said. His company, Nest, helped establish the Skilled Trades Advisory Council, or STAC, to address the problem and help people be more aware of the trades three years ago.

"You can talk about vertical transportation, tile laying, like there's no shortage of work," Almond said.

Meanwhile, Tuesday left an impression on Maniero. He said it will change how he thinks when he comes to a ballgame and that the trip has furthered his desire to pursue the skilled trades.

"I'll always think about this trip of all the maintenance that people are doing behind the scenes," he said.