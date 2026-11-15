Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation gets $1 million to expand work with underserved communities in Pennsylvania

About 500 people gathered in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening to celebrate the Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation and its more than five decades of service to the community.

Founded in 1975, the nonprofit provides healthcare and human services to Asian American, immigrant and other underserved communities throughout the region. Its services include primary care, home healthcare, mental health counseling, senior programs and bilingual navigation services.

The organization carries on the legacy of Dr. Philip Jaisohn, the first Korean American to earn a medical degree in the United States.

A traditional Korean drum performance kicked off the 2026 Jaisohn Gala at Presidential Caterers Wedding & Event Venue in Norristown. The event featured several speakers, awards and a silent auction.

Among the speakers were Brian Sweeney, president of Jefferson Health's North Region, and George Choe, president of the Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation.

Gilhyun Lee, a consul with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, received the Jaisohn Appreciation Award.

One of the evening's biggest moments came when the James and Agnes Kim Foundation presented a $1 million check to support the Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation's work.

The gala came as the foundation looks toward a new chapter. On March 28, 2026, the organization celebrated the grand opening of the Jaisohn Community Wellness Plaza in North Wales, a center that brings together health and human services, community programs and partnerships.

The foundation said the plaza will help expand its ability to serve the region with compassion and dignity.

CBS News Philadelphia reporter Madeleine Wright served as emcee for the gala.