Philadelphia's tap water still safe after Bucks County chemical spill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's tap water is still safe for all uses following a chemical spill in Bristol, Bucks County, last week, the city's water department announced Wednesday night.

More good news:

We're continuing our enhanced water quality testing to ensure that Philadelphia's water remains safe from the Trinseo spill.



Our results from today, March 29, 2023, did not detect contaminants from the spill. pic.twitter.com/qu0IB0cNQQ — Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) March 30, 2023

As they said Tuesday night, the city will continue to test Philadelphia's water supply to ensure that it remains safe after the spill at Trinseo Altuglas LLC in Bristol.

The water department said their testing results from Wednesday, March 29, did not detect contaminants from the spill.

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference that the city can confidently rule out the threat from the spill.

Kenney and Mike Carroll, the city's deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure and sustainability, took a big swig in an effort to prove the city's water is safe after the briefing.

The city says the spill of 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a latex emulsion product made its way into Otter Creek and then into the Delaware River, but no contaminants were ever found in the city's water system.

The initial advisory Sunday sent Philadelphia residents into a frenzy, with plenty of them heading to their closest supermarket to stock up on bottled water.