Philadelphia's Kelly Drive closed because of flooding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kelly Drive is shut down in both directions from the Falls Bridge to West Hunting Park Avenue because of flooding.

Water has been rising all day after 3 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

This part of the Schuylkill River is not tidal but there is a project crest forecast, which means the water is expected to continue to rise until about 8 p.m. Monday. Drivers will continue to be directed around the area, officials said.

Drivers who come to flooded roads should turn around to avoid danger. Philadelphia police said officers will be on Kelly Drive to ensure drivers are safe.

Throughout the day, PennDOT reported dozens of traffic impacts and travel delays caused by to flooding, both around the Philadelphia area and region. In addition to the heavy rain, the storm also caused wind in some places, and thousands of people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey woke up without power Monday.

