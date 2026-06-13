Excitement building in Philadelphia ahead of first World Cup match in the city

The excitement is building in Philadelphia as soccer fans gear up for the first FIFA World Cup match in the city on Sunday.

"You can feel the energy a lot more," said Jacob Lipeles, who lives in Philadelphia. "You can see jerseys everywhere. There's a big energy that you can feel in the city."

And with World Cup tickets reaching record prices this year, bars like Lion Sports Bar are a perfect setting for fans looking to save a few bucks

The Chinatown bar along with the FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill are among many places in the city hosting fans for watch parties

"It's amazing especially because it's one of the things that brings actually together people even strangers," said Lucas Borges, who lives in Philadelphia. "I didn't know these people sitting next to me we started bonding and talking about the game as soon as I got in here."

"It's a dream for me to be here to be part of my first World Cup with my best friends here," said Gabriel Barbosa who travelled from Brazil.

But for those lucky enough to get a ticket, officials are asking fans to arrive early to Lincoln Financial Field aka Philadelphia Stadium.

Gates are opening three hours before Ecuador and Ivory Coast hit the pitch to give fans enough time. Drivers should also expect delays getting to the stadium.

Meantime, SEPTA is offering extended service to accommodate fans. The transit agency says ten additional metro trains will be running before each match. Regional rail will also have extended service.

And for fans who have been preparing for the World Cup in Philadelphia for months, they say Sunday can't come soon enough.

"I think it's going to be awesome. There's going to be so many people here everyone is going to be out in the streets, having fun, going to restaurants, walking around.