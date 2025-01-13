Chilly reality returns with temps in the teens Tuesday in Philadelphia area

Big temperature drop for Philadelphia this week, tracking the next storm

After a fairly mild day Monday, the chilly reality returns Tuesday with cold winds being the rule in the Philadelphia region.

Highs will be near freezing, but windchills will likely stay in the teens all day. Perhaps a lone 20-degree spot or so, but another frigid day. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday and Thursday remain chilly in the 30s with sun and clouds each day and cold windchills.

By Friday, the clouds clear and temperatures rebound to the low 40s

MLK holiday weekend

We are tracking another storm next Saturday for the start of the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s with rain possible late that day. Temperatures will start falling Saturday night, and there is a chance of the rain mixing with snow.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler in the upper 30s. On the holiday Monday, highs will only be in the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Frigid, sunny. High 32, Low 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 34, Low 22.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 33, Low 19.

Friday: Staying cold. High 47, Low 24.

Saturday: Rain likely. High 47, Low 31.

Sunday: Rain clearing. High 42, Low 33.

Monday: Colder. High 33, Low 26.

