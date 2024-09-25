Scattered showers on Wednesday in Philadelphia could bring region some much-needed rain

While it shouldn't amount to much, Wednesday will bring another round of scattered showers that could add some much-needed rain to the bucket in the Philadelphia region.

Some models hint at a quarter of an inch of rain in some spots, which would be half of what we've had over the past five weeks.

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday may start with some showers, but as the warm front pushes north, we may brighten and warm in the afternoon with highs getting to around 80.

Friday looks to stay quiet as well, with clouds and some sun, although the weekend forecast is starting to show signs of some rainfall from what will likely be Major Hurricane Helene.

CBS News Philadelphia

Currently, Helene is a strong tropical storm forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday afternoon and then a Major Category 3 hurricane before likely making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida Thursday into Friday.

The NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor this storm as well as any other chance of rain through the week to help you plan for any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 72, low of 64, showers around

Thursday: High of 80, low of 68, warm, a shower

Friday: High of 77, low of 67, clouds, shower

Saturday: High of 76, low of 66, mostly cloudy

Sunday: High of 74, low of 62, clouds, some sun

Monday: High of 73, low of 59, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 75, low of 59, showers possible

