Rain returns to Philadelphia area Wednesday afternoon, followed by colder temps. Here's the forecast.

Our next rainmaker will arrive Wednesday afternoon. By around 3 p.m., light rain showers will break out around the Philadelphia area, with some steadier rain likely starting after 5 p.m. The heaviest near the city will likely be around 7-8 p.m., but rain will not completely clear until after midnight.

After that, some cooler winds will arrive on Thursday, with a drop in the mercury, but that just brings us back to seasonable with highs in the mid-40s.

It's a close call Friday with a new system off the coast, but it looks like the bulk of the precipitation will miss us offshore, with just a brush of moisture bringing the chance for an evening or nighttime rain or snow shower to the area on Friday.

Then we open the floodgates to Arctic cold just in time for the official start of winter on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-30s, and Sunday is even colder — highs in the 20s, making it the coldest of the season so far. While we'll keep it cold Monday, it does look like a pretty rapid warming trend is on the docket for Christmas and beyond.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team as we continue to track the rain and snow showers and up and down temperatures!

7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 55, low of 34, clouds, p.m. rain

Thursday: High of 47, low of 38, sunny and seasonable

Friday: High of 43, low of 32, p.m. rain/snow shower

Saturday: High of 34, low of 32, sunny and cold

Sunday: High of 28, low of 18, blast of cold

Monday: High of 32, low of 13, sunny and cold

Tuesday: High of 39, low of 20, sunny and cold