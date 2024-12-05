1 dead, 1 injured after tree falls on SUV in Pennsylvania suburb

One person died and another person was injured after a tree fell onto a car in West Whiteland Township, Chester County Thursday morning, according to officials with Chester County.

A tree fell onto an SUV at Stonegate Court and Ship Road, around 10 a.m.

One person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Crews are investigating if the strong winds caused the tree to fall.

The road was closed while officials investigated but has since reopened.

A wind advisory is in effect throughout the Philadelphia region until 10 p.m. as wind chills between 40 to 50 mph have been affecting the entire region since this early morning.