Breezy Friday in Philadelphia region before warmer weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

The weather story on Friday will be the breezy northwest winds, along with some very chilly air, although the winds will not be anywhere near as strong as they were on Thursday in the Philadelphia region. We will end our week very cold with highs in the mid 30s and a wind chill in the 20s.

The weekend will be warmer, less windy and partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

That above-average warmth sticks around next week with highs touching the low 60s on Tuesday. Snow isn't in the forecast next week with such mild days, but rain is possible both Monday and Wednesday.

Winter's first official day is just 16 days away on Dec. 21. The Winter Solstice takes place in Philadelphia at 4:19 a.m. that day. It is the time each year when all places on the planet should receive equal hours of daylight and darkness.

After Dec. 21, we will start to see more hours of daylight each day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Windy, cold, high of 36, low of 29.

Saturday: Sunny, cold, high of 40, low of 26.

Sunday: Milder and nice, high of 50, low of 30.

Monday: Showers likely, high of 54, low of 36.

Tuesday: Clouds, mild, high of 61, low of 48.

Wednesday: Rain likely, high of 55, low of 51.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cold, high of 43, low of 31.

