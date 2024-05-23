Watching for strong, gusty thunderstorms Thursday AM, skies clear into the afternoon

Heavy downpours, lightning possible Thursday, mix of rain, sun and clouds for Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After multiple days of sunny and dry conditions, rain is back in the Delaware Valley Thursday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for areas in lower Bucks County, lower Montgomery County and northern Burlington County, until 6:45 a.m. This cell is likely to bring lightning, downpours and 60 mph wind gusts to areas included in the warning.

A few scattered showers started popping up west of the city early Thursday morning, but the brunt of today's storm system is set to impact Philadelphia between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

While the threat for severe weather is limited, these storms could pack gusty winds, heavy downpours and possibly lightning.

The morning commute shouldn't be impacted by those downpours, but this afternoon's Phillies game, which is set to start just after 1 p.m., could be affected by storms.

Skies clear out Thursday afternoon and turn partly sunny as the front drops to our south, but another round of showers is possible late tonight and again early Friday morning.

The Friday morning commute could be wet, but the second half of the day will once again clear out for a sunny and beautiful start to the Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast

The holiday weekend is still shaping up to be a bit unsettled. Saturday looks to be partly sunny with the chance for a late day shower or storm with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm, but also humid. Then on Monday, we'll have more chances for gusty and strong thunderstorms, with high temps dipping a bit into the high 70s.

Thursday: High of 82, storms and humid

Friday: High of 86, low of 66, AM shower and sun

Saturday: High of 84, low of 62, some sun, PM shower possible

Sunday: High of 85, low of 62, sun and clouds

Monday: High of 76, low of 65, showers and storms

Tuesday: High of 77, low of 63, some sun, shower

Wednesday: High of 74, low of 60, mostly sunny