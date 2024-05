Heavy downpours, lightning possible Thursday, mix of rain, sun and clouds for Memorial Day weekend While the threat for severe weather is limited, storms Thursday could pack gusty winds, heavy downpours and possibly lightning. The brunt of the storm is set to reach Philadelphia between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so while the AM commute shouldn't be hit too hard, Thursday's 1:05 p.m. Phillies game could be impacted.