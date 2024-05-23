Thousands without power in the Lehigh Valley after strong storms, reports of damage and downed trees

Heavy downpours, lightning possible Thursday, mix of rain, sun and clouds for Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning as strong thunderstorms move across the region.

According to PPL Electric, nearly 12,000 customers in Lehigh County are without power as of 9 a.m., and more than 10,000 customers are without power in Northampton County.

Met-Ed says more than 400 of its customers in Lehigh County lost power, while more than 2,000 people are without power in Berks County.

The brunt of this storm system, which packed reports of gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail, has moved out of the region, though meteorologist Grant Gilmore says these storms have produced damage in the Bethlehem area, including downed trees and power lines.

STORMS PRODUCING DAMAGE | We are receiving reports of tree damage and trees on power lines in the Bethlehem area after the recent severe storm rolled through. Stay safe, but let us know if you've received any damage. #pawx @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/oJQ8CN6ldO — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) May 23, 2024

In the Philadelphia area, the most severe weather has moved on, though there's still a chance for spotty but strong showers throughout the morning.

As the front drops to our south this afternoon, skies will clear for a partly sunny second half of the day. Another round of showers is possible late tonight and again early Friday morning.

24-hour forecast CBS Philadelphia