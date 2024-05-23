Watch CBS News
Thousands without power in the Lehigh Valley after strong storms, reports of damage and downed trees

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Heavy downpours, lightning possible Thursday, mix of rain, sun and clouds for Memorial Day weekend
Heavy downpours, lightning possible Thursday, mix of rain, sun and clouds for Memorial Day weekend 02:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning as strong thunderstorms move across the region.

According to PPL Electric, nearly 12,000 customers in Lehigh County are without power as of 9 a.m., and more than 10,000 customers are without power in Northampton County.

Met-Ed says more than 400 of its customers in Lehigh County lost power, while more than 2,000 people are without power in Berks County.

The brunt of this storm system, which packed reports of gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail, has moved out of the region, though meteorologist Grant Gilmore says these storms have produced damage in the Bethlehem area, including downed trees and power lines.

In the Philadelphia area, the most severe weather has moved on, though there's still a chance for spotty but strong showers throughout the morning.

As the front drops to our south this afternoon, skies will clear for a partly sunny second half of the day. Another round of showers is possible late tonight and again early Friday morning.

24-hour forecast
24-hour forecast CBS Philadelphia
Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 9:22 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

