Thursday brings warmer, higher humidity in Philadelphia region, touch of showers. Here's the weather forecast.

Today looks warm and noticeably more humid, with highs reaching the mid-80s but feeling like the upper 80s, so shorts and T-shirts are the rule.

Most of the day should still be usable, but a weak disturbance could touch off a few showers from time to time. You may want to consider having the umbrella nearby. Coverage looks fairly limited, so this does not appear to be an all-day rain situation.

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NEXT big weather changes

Friday stays warm with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid 80s before a front finally brings some cooler air into the region.

Saturday currently looks like the pick of the weekend, with partly sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday is the day to watch. Moisture increases again as our next system approaches, bringing more clouds, higher humidity and a growing chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day.

That unsettled pattern may linger into early next week with a much cooler forecast as we officially begin fall on Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Late shower north?. High 86, Low 68

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 71

Saturday: Not as warm. High 77, Low 65

Sunday: Rain likely. High 78, Low 68

Monday: Chance of showers. High 70, Low 64

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 68, Low 62

Wednesday: Showers and a rumble. High 69, Low 58

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