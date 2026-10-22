A return of 70s in Philadelphia as coastal flooding concerns diminish. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday will be another dry but breezy day across the Philadelphia region as Subtropical Storm Josephine moves farther away from the East Coast.

While we're not expecting any direct impacts from the storm, rough surf and some lingering minor coastal flooding will remain concerns along parts of the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and just a few clouds with a noticeable northwest breeze. Highs will be near or at 70 degrees.

NEXT big weather changes

Josephine will continue moving out to sea, allowing coastal conditions to gradually improve. High pressure takes over, bringing plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and some chilly temperatures through the weekend.

Friday and Saturday nights will be especially cold, with lows dipping into the 30s across many suburbs and outlying areas. Frost will be possible both nights, and a few of our colder spots could even drop to freezing or slightly below.

Overall, a beautiful but crisp fall weekend ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Sunny. High 70, Low 46

Friday: Cooler. High 62, Low 48

Saturday: Frosty start. High 64, Low 38

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High 67, Low 38

Monday: Sunny. High 73, Low 41

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 73, Low 43

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 66, Low 50

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