Philadelphia's fantastic stretch of fall weather continues Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Philadelphia's fantastic stretch of fall weather continues Wednesday without much change. Temperatures in the morning will be a little cooler than Tuesday morning, but it will still be seasonable.

Mostly sunny skies will once again spread across the region as temperatures climb back into the mid-to-upper 60s. One thing you may notice through the day on Wednesday will be a breeze picking up, especially closer to the coast.

Wind gusts inland will range from 15-25 mph, but closer to the coast they could get closer to around 40 mph.

NEXT big weather changes

The region's next big change is the strengthening nor'easter, although the greatest impacts should remain confined to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Low pressure strengthening off the Carolina coast will gradually move northward, while high pressure remains anchored to our north. The tightening pressure gradient between these systems will produce a prolonged period of northeast winds, pushing water toward the beaches and into the back bays.

The duration of that onshore flow will be especially important, with several consecutive high tide cycles potentially producing flooding.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect through Wednesday evening, with minor flooding expected in vulnerable shore communities. Minor to locally moderate flooding could affect low-lying roads and back bay communities, particularly where water doesn't fully drain between tides. Northeast wind gusts of 30–35 mph and seas reaching 7–12 feet could also produce dangerous marine conditions and additional beach erosion.

For Philadelphia and our inland suburbs, the forecast remains much quieter. The coastal storm will begin to pull away Thursday, allowing winds and water levels to gradually subside, with highs rebounding to the upper 60s inland.

Another push of cooler air arrives Friday, bringing highs back into the lower 60s, followed by a chilly Friday night and Saturday morning.

The weekend looks mainly sunny and dry, with temperatures gradually moderating from the lower to mid 60s Saturday to near 70 degrees Sunday.

The bottom line: beautiful fall weather continues inland, but several rounds of coastal flooding, strong winds and beach erosion concerns will affect the shore through midweek.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Breezy, bright. High 67, Low 48

Thursday: Sunny. High 70, Low 46

Friday: Cooler. High 61, Low 46

Saturday: Chilly a.m. High 64, Low 38

Sunday: Sunny. High 68, Low 38

Monday: Sunny. High 74, Low 41

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 73, Low 48

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