Philadelphia region sees more than 20-degree drop in temperatures Saturday. Here's the weather forecast.

Gone are the 70s and 80s, and now the Philadelphia region will see temperatures in the mid-50s Saturday, which will be more than 20 degrees colder than Friday and similar to what the region might expect for mid-November.

Sunshine returns, but gusty northwest winds of 25-plus mph will make it feel even colder, particularly during the morning and early afternoon.

Saturday looks dry for fall festivals, outdoor sports and other weekend plans, but you'll definitely want a jacket. At the Jersey Shore, strong winds and hazardous marine conditions will continue through much of the day.

Sunday morning is also a NEXT Weather Alert due to the potential for frost and freezing temperatures.

As high pressure builds in and winds relax Saturday night, temperatures could fall into the lower to mid-30s across some of our colder northern and western suburbs.

Philadelphia should stay closer to the upper 30s, but sensitive plants in outlying areas may need protection.

Sunday afternoon looks beautiful, with sunshine, lighter winds and highs near 60 degrees. That's also good news for the Eagles' game, with dry and comfortable fall weather expected.

NEXT big weather changes

The colder weather won't last too long. Temperatures gradually moderate next week, reaching the mid-60s Monday and around 70 degrees Tuesday, with generally dry conditions continuing.

It will be a bit of a temperature ride with some ups and downs, but nothing is looking extreme at this point.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Windy, colder. High 54, Low 52

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 59, Low 39

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 65, Low 42

Tuesday: Milder. High 70, Low 49

Wednesday: Seasonable. High 66, Low 53

Thursday: Pleasant. High 64, Low 51

Friday: Sunny and mild. High 69, Low 53

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