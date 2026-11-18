Grab a jacket for the Wednesday morning commute and the bus stop, but you'll likely be shedding a layer by lunchtime.

Temperatures will climb quickly under bright sunshine, making Wednesday a terrific day for a walk, outdoor lunch or getting those holiday decorations up.

Sunglasses are a must, but leave the umbrella at home. Dry roads and quiet weather should make for smooth traveling throughout the region. Winds will be light, so it will also be a good day to get those leaves cleaned up.

NEXT big weather changes

The warming trend continues Thursday with highs in the mid-60s, followed by an even warmer Friday as some communities approach 70 degrees. That's roughly 10 to 15 degrees above average for mid-November.

Saturday stays mild and mainly dry before our attention turns toward a potential coastal storm developing late in the weekend.

A developing area of low pressure could bring rain to the Philadelphia region Sunday into early Monday, but its exact track, timing and strength remain uncertain. Some forecast guidance brings the storm close to the coast, while other solutions keep it farther offshore. Depending on the track, the Jersey Shore could also see increasing winds and rougher surf.

Behind the system, temperatures look to turn cooler early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Warmer. High 65, Low 38

Thursday: Beautiful. High 67, Low 37

Friday: Very warm. High 70, Low 39

Saturday: Mild again. High 68, Low 42

Sunday: Rain likely. High 64, Low 49

Monday: AM showers. High 59, Low 54

Tuesday: Cooler. High 50, Low 36

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Hourly Forecast

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