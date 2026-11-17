You will need a heavier jacket before heading out Tuesday morning, especially if you're leaving early, as temperatures will begin near freezing in many of the Philadelphia suburbs.

Although the morning will be chilly, abundant sunshine will make the afternoon more comfortable, with high temps topping out near 60 degrees. Normal for this time of year is 56 degrees.

Sunglasses will come in handy, and you can leave the umbrella at home. It will be a great afternoon for a walk, outdoor errands or getting a head start on holiday decorations.

NEXT big weather changes

A warming trend begins Wednesday as sunshine pushes Philadelphia temperatures into the lower 60s.

Thursday stays sunny with highs in the lower 60s, followed by a slightly warmer Friday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and the potential for some spots to briefly hit 70 degrees.

Most of the region, from the Lehigh Valley to the Jersey Shore and Delaware, will enjoy several dry and comfortable afternoons.

Saturday also looks pleasant, but clouds increase heading into Sunday, when a chance of showers returns. For now, the biggest weather story is the extended stretch of sunshine and above-freezing afternoons rather than any significant storm system.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Pleasant. High 59, Low 37

Wednesday: Milder. High 65, Low 38

Thursday: Warm. High 67, Low 37

Friday: Very warm. High 69, Low 40

Saturday: Pleasant. High 67, Low 41

Sunday: Chance of rain. High 62, Low 49

Monday: Cooler. High 59, Low 53

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