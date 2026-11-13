No more severe threats in Philadelphia, but there's a chance of wintry weather Friday. Here's the forecast.

The severe weather has passed in the Philadelphia region, but what about wintry weather? A strong area of low pressure has moved to the east, and now cooler air is beginning to spill in behind it.

Temperatures will start in the low 40s Friday, but only warm into the mid-40s in the afternoon. Widespread showers are possible throughout the day.

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Temps near the surface will generally be too warm for snow to fall, but a few wet snowflakes could make their way down to the ground, especially later in the day. The Poconos will have a better chance of receiving periods of all snow, but any accumulation going into Friday night would likely be less than 1 inch.

In addition to the chilly temperatures and wet conditions, it'll also be breezy Friday. Gusty winds out of the northwest will get up to around 25 mph and keep the feels-like temperatures in the 30s for most of the day.

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NEXT big weather changes

The precipitation will gradually taper off Friday evening into the nighttime, but cold air will remain. Under variably cloudy skies, temperatures across the region will drop into the low and mid-30s by Saturday morning.

The region will start to dry out through the day Saturday, but don't expect to warm up. Temperatures, again, will only climb into the mid-upper 40s. With breezy conditions, it'll feel like the 30s for most of the day.

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Temperatures will try to start to rebound Sunday, with highs expected in the low 50s. A little more warmth will gradually return through next week, with mid-50s early next week before the low-mid 60s return by Wednesday and Thursday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert - rainy/cold. High 45, Low 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 49, Low 37

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 52, Low 40

Monday: A bit milder. High 54, Low 38

Tuesday: Bright skies. High 56, Low 35

Wednesday: Sunny. High 61, Low 34

Thursday: Sunny. High 90, Low 33

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