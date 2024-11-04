Sunny, chill start to Monday in Philadelphia region but will we see rain this week? Here's the forecast.

Chilly start to Monday in Philadelphia region, chasing record-highs later in the week

Rarely do we see temperatures that climb from 50s to 80s over a four-day period but that is what we are expecting this week in the Philadelphia region. In fact, we could be chasing near-record highs on Wednesday.

On Monday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Despite a bit more cloud cover, we'll see a south and southeast direction for the wind, which will push us back above average. The average highs this week range from 60 to 61 degrees.

On Election Day on Tuesday, we will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm in the upper 70s for most areas, possibly challenging our record high of 80. In the city, we are forecasting a high of 80 degrees.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, and we are chasing another record. Our forecast is 80 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above average and the record is 79 in 1948.

Another weak front crosses the region on Thursday with spotty showers possible south of the city. There is a tiny chance it could deliver the 0.01 of an inch of rain required to end our record dry streak. But it is more likely to fizzle just like the past four fronts, leaving us dry.

Friday temperatures drop to the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The NEXT Weather Alert Team is watching a more organized system next Sunday-Monday that has a better chance to bring us some showers. Stay tuned for updates!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny, chilly start. High of 65, low of 39

Tuesday: Warm Election Day. High of 76, low of 53

Wednesday: A late shower? High of 80, low of 62

Thursday: A stray shower or two. High of 68, low of 62

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 67, low of 47

Saturday: Sunny skies. High of 64, low of 46

Sunday: Some rain likely. High of 65, low of 44

