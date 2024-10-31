Light rain showers could snap dry streak in Philadelphia, but won't let up drought conditions

A chance of light rain showers Friday morning could break the record 33-day dry weather streak in the Philadelphia region, but the amount of precipitation won't be enough to relieve the severe drought that has set in over close to two-thirds of the area.

We're expecting a band of light showers moving from northwwest to southeast between around 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You might need to turn on those windshield wipers, but it's looking like the front bringing this rain is falling apart, so the rain won't amount to much.

There's a chance that only the north and west suburbs see rain, while the monitoring station at Philadelphia International Airport stays dry – in that case, our record dry weather streak would not be considered broken.

The region hasn't had any measurable rain, meaning at least 0.01 inches or more, since Sept. 28.

The little rain that falls Friday will move out quickly for a sunny, breezy day. The breeze will once again pose high fire danger across the region due to the continuing drought conditions and plenty of mostly dry fuels like dead leaves. North and Central Jersey are under a red flag warning, and a fire weather watch is in effect across much of South Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Temperatures warm up after the light showers this morning, following a record-warm Halloween in the 80s that felt more like August than October.

We expect highs in the mid and upper 70s in the Philadelphia region.

CBS News Philadelpjhia

Looking ahead at the weekend you will need the jackets, sweatshirts or hoodies once again. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and daytime highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s. At least there will be plenty of sunshine on both days. It will also be breezy, which could lead to more red flag warnings.

Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. That means an extra hour of sleep. It also means an earlier sunrise and earlier sunset. Sunday's sunset will be before 5 p.m. This is also the time to change batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The weather on Sunday looks perfect for the Eagles as they host Jacksonville at the Linc. Kickoff will be sunny and 62 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Monday, temperatures are back on the rise, and on Election Day, we top out in the upper 70s with sunshine. Wednesday remains mild as another front approaches with a chance of showers.

The severe drought has spread across the entire region and with only a chance for spotty showers in the next seven days, it is likely to reach the extreme level for parts of the area next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Warm, a shower? High of 79, low of 67

Saturday: Cooler, sun, high of 63, low of 48

Sunday: Crisp and cool, high of 61, low of 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 68, low of 43

Tuesday: Warm for voters, high of 78, low of 56

Wednesday: A shower? High of 77, low of 64

Thursday: Clouds, some sun, high of 68, low of 57

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast