Above-average temperatures continue in Philadelphia region, tracking weekend storms. Here's the weather forecast.

Temps cool a bit in Philadelphia, tracking storms during St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday

After another stunningly beautiful day in the Philadelphia region, the temps will cool down a bit behind a dry cold front crossing through the area. That front will bring cooler conditions on Wednesday and Thursday with just a few more clouds, but we are still looking at upper 50s to near 60 degrees, well above our normal high of 51 this time of year.

We are dry for the rest of the work week, but the NEXT Weather Team has now issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Sunday, tracking the potential for heavy rain along with strong to severe storms as a strong cold front approaches and crosses the area.

Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower as a warm front lifts northward over the Delaware Valley. Depending on the speed of the warm front, highs could be close to 70.

Sunday, we await a strong cold front. South winds will push us to the 70s ahead of the front. Models are falling a bit more in line with showers potentially starting Sunday mid to late morning and becoming more widespread and heavier as we head into Sunday afternoon and evening.

This system will likely bring widespread rain of half an inch to 1 inch, with some spots getting more, along with thunderstorms with the possibility of some getting to the severe stage (wind gusts 58 mph+). Rainstorms could linger into your early Monday morning commute if the system delays a little bit.

The biggest impact will likely be the St. Patrick's Day Parade, set to begin at noon in Philadelphia.

While it's still way too early to pinpoint the timing, the NEXT Weather team will be tracking the chance of severe weather next Sunday and keep you posted with multiple updates in the days leading to the parade.

7-day forecast

Wednesday: Some sun. High of 60, low of 43.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. High of 57, low of 39.

Friday: Clouds and sun. High of 58, low of 38.

Saturday: Showers. High of 63, low of 44.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 71, low 55.

Monday: Morning rain? High of 57, low of 54.

Tuesday: Few showers. High of 59, low 36.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

