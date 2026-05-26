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Water main break impacts dozens of homes in Mount Airy section of Philadelphia

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Raymond Strickland
Raymond Strickland
Raymond Strickland brings Emmy Award-winning reporting skills to Philadelphia. He is a natural storyteller who is happiest with a camera in his hands and a story about people to tell.
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Raymond Strickland

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Dozens of residents in Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood woke up without water Tuesday morning after a water main break that filled streets with standing water and mud.

The water main break happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Lowber Avenue and Slocum Street.

philadelphia-water-main-break.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Neighbors say this is the second time they've dealt with a water main break in the area in the past few months. Crews patched up the last one, and it took about 12 hours to get the water back on.

We've reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department for more information.

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