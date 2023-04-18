Lawsuit filed over chemical spill that threatened Philadelphia's drinking water

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed over the chemical spill that caused a drinking water scare in Philadelphia.

The lawsuit comes several weeks after Trinseo spilled as many as 12,000 gallons of a latex solution into a creek near its plant in Bristol, Bucks County.

That water then flowed into the Delaware River, which provides drinking water for a large portion of Philadelphia.

The lawsuit says people scrambled to stock up on bottled water because of possible contamination concerns.

After several days of testing, the city said the water is safe to drink.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Trinseo for a response to the lawsuit, but we have yet to hear back.