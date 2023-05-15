Philadelphia mayoral race: Democratic primary is a toss-up, experts say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the last-minute push to the polls.

The Democratic candidates for mayor in Philadelphia made their final pitch before voters cast their ballots Tuesday.

Only one Democrat in a crowded field will move on to face Republican David Oh in the general election.

Polls suggest there are still a lot of undecided Democratic voters out there. It's led to a last-minute push by the top candidates to reach as many voters as they can.

"Integrity, leadership, just someone that understands the community," Samirah said.

Samirah, of West Philly, knows what she wants to see in Philly's next mayor – she's just not sure who she's choosing.

It's undecided voters like her who could be the key to victory, and one issue stood out with voters we talked with.

"The violence, yeah, the violence is horrendous. It is very sad what is happening in our city," Samirah said.

"I would like to see the streets get cleaned up, both physically and figuratively, with crime and the physical area get cleaned up," Elijah Groomes said.

With polls indicating up to 20% of Democratic voters are still undecided, the candidates are running hard.

Jeff Brown met voters at the Ogontz Lane bus loop Monday morning.

Over the weekend – Allan Domb visited the Kensington Derby event.

Helen Gym held a get-out-the-vote canvass at Pretzel Park.

Cherelle Parker knocked on doors in West Philly, and Rebecca Rhynhart visited several neighborhoods, including Manayunk.

Experts say the candidates will need every vote they can get.

"I think we could be looking at a few thousand votes being the deciding factor," Lauren Cristella said.

Cristella, of The Committee of Seventy, a nonprofit, says she can't remember the last time a mayoral race was this much of a toss-up.

But aside from winning over hearts, Cristella says the candidates will need to get their people out to the polls.

"I think we are still seeing some consistencies about different groups, by identity, demographic, that are leaning much more heavily for one candidate over another," Cristella said. "So depending on who can motivate their voting block to turnout, that will be the whole ball game."

The timing of when we might know a winner is also a bit up in the air.

With the race expected to be so close, Cristella says we could have to wait on provisional and mail-in ballots.

That could mean counting continues into Wednesday and even beyond. but we'll stay with it the entire time and bring you results as they come in.