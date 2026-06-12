"It's a party": Fans in Philadelphia region go wild cheering on U.S. Men's National Team in World Cup

FIFA fever in full force Friday night.

At Union Yards in Chester, fans unleashed their energy and excitement for the USA vs Paraguay game.

Fans say being around other fans, from all over the world, make the watch parties ten times better.

"It's a party. This is great," one fan said

Before the watch party, fans attended an Ivory Coast community training session at Subaru Park. They packed the stands to watch the team prepare for their first match against Ecuador on Sunday.

Ivory Coast is using the Union's facilities as their home base.

"It's nice to see everyone coming together to share one love. I think that's really cool," a fan said.

While fans were celebrating at Subaru Park, others flooded the Fanfest at Lemon Hill. They say the watch parties are the next best thing than being at a game.

Earlier in the day, fans battled the heat and occasional rain showers. As the sun went down, the crowds grew larger for the highly anticipated USA game.

Fans say the best part of the World Cup is seeing all the countries come together.

"This is beautiful. I have been seeing fans from Ecuador, Scotland, and this is what the World Cup is all about," one fan said.