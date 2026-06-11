Stolen vehicle with child inside crashes in Northeast Philadelphia after chase, police say

A stolen vehicle with a child inside crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia after a police pursuit Thursday night, authorities said.

The vehicle was stolen at around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Frankford Avenue and Strahle Street, according to police.

A stolen vehicle with a child inside crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia after a police pursuit Thursday night, authorities said. CBS News Philadelphia

Police said officers pursued the vehicle, and the suspect crashed into another vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The suspect got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, but was eventually arrested at Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road.

Police said the child was OK after the crash.