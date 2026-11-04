Man wanted in fatal Philadelphia shooting of woman, assault of 2 others, police say

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in the shooting death of a woman and the assault of two other women.

Jamal Pistoria, 33, fatally shot 34-year-old Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo in the area of Stenton Avenue and East Washington Lane, according to a Philadelphia Police Department news release. He is also accused of assaulting two additional women.

Philadelphia police are searching for Jamal Pistoria in the fatal shooting of a woman and the assault of two others. Philadelphia Police Department, CBS News Philadelphia

Pistoria is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. According to police, he could be in the area of East Tulpehocken Street and Mansfield Avenue.

If he's seen, people are asked to call 911. Tips can also be called in to 215-686-TIPS or sent online.