Every parking lot at South Philadelphia Sports Complex filled for first-time ever, Phillies say

Phillies fans pumped for Game 2 of NLCS vs. Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time ever, every parking lot in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex was completely filled on Tuesday night, Bonnie Clark, the vice president of communications of the Phillies, said.

Sports fans packed South Philly on Tuesday night with the Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS, the Flyers hosting the Vancouver Canucks, and Mexico and Germany playing soccer at Lincoln Financial Field.

Just after 8 p.m., the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management posted on X all the lots had been filled and the exits on Interstate-95 were closed.

Per event staff/Philly Police, Sports Complex lots filled. I-95 at Broad St / Exit 17 closed. Find alternate routes. Consider SEPTA. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) October 18, 2023

Philadelphia sports fans have been attending games in South Philly since the early 1900s.

The current set-up at the sports complex stadium-wise has been in place since 2004 -- the year when Citizens Bank Park was built and Veterans Stadium was imploded.

The three games were expected to be a traffic nightmare for commuters traveling to the games.

SEPTA is offering free rides from NRG Station on Tuesday night courtesy of Budweiser and Bud Light. The free rides started at 5 p.m. and run through the last train of the night.

The Broad Street Line will also offer express services from Fern Rock Transportation Center to NRG Station and runs every 10 minutes.