Video shows sinkhole open in Philadelphia neighborhood after SEPTA bus hit dip in road

Sinkhole opens up in North Philadelphia after SEPTA bus hit dip in road

A sinkhole opened up in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood after a SEPTA bus hit a giant dip in the road.

It happened between West Erie and Rising Sun avenues on North 6th Street last Friday.

Surveillance video captured the shocking moment the road folded beneath the SEPTA bus. It was a close call for those on the bus as the ground opened up as bystanders looked on.

Camilla, a Hunting Park resident, said she was scared after the incident happened and that she heard the noise of the road folding outside.

"Oh yeah! My house," she said. "Oh my god!"

Two passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries.

The hole is in front of the G&J Auto Care Shop. Memo Ramirez, the owner of the shop, said his shop is shut down as the sinkhole is being repaired.

"You see, right now I don't have many cars, that's pretty bad," he said. "And the worst thing is we don't know when it's going to be fixed. That's the problem. We never received any notice from the city."

The Philadelphia Water Department confirmed it repaired a water main break at the location as city crews work to restore the road. It's still unknown what caused the collapse.

"It's going to be hard for us right now, so I hope it's going to be fixed pretty soon," Ramirez said.